The Simpsons: Season 34? Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, The Simpsons TV show stars the voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, and Harry Shearer. Now the longest-running American sitcom in history, the show revolves around working stiff Homer Simpson (Castellaneta), his understanding blue-haired wife Marge (Kavner), delinquent son Bart (Cartwright), intellectual daughter Lisa (Smith), infant daughter Maggie, and their Springfield relations, friends, foes, and neighbors.



The 33rd season of The Simpsons averages a 1.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.48 million viewers. Compared to season 32, that’s up by 66% in the demo and up by 71% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Simpsons stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



The Simpsons has been renewed for a 34th season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder about the immediate future for The Simpsons on FOX since the animated series has already been renewed for season 34. Though it’s been on the air for decades, the series continues to be one of FOX’s highest-rated shows. Still, now that the show is owned by Disney, I have to wonder if there will come a time when it will move to a Disney-owned channel. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Simpsons cancellation or renewal news.



