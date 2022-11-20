Tulsa King: Season Two? Sylvester Stallone Unsure He Wants to Keep Making Paramount+ Series

Tulsa King just arrived last Sunday on Paramount+, and there’s already a chance that viewers may not see a second season. Sylvester Stallone, who stars in the drama series from Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone), finds that filming a television show is more difficult than movies.

Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Annabella Sciorra, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany also star in the Paramount+ series, which follows a New York mafia capo (Stallone) who is sent to Tulsa, OK after 25 years in prison.

Stallone said the following about Tulsa King and its future, per Variety:

“It’s beyond tough. I can’t believe some people have done this for four, five or six seasons. It’s brutal, compared to filmmaking. I’ll never say, ‘This is a hard shoot’ again on a feature. It’s a vacation compared to this! It really is.”

As for whether there will be more Tulsa, he’s unsure.

“Can they shoot it in my home in Palm Beach? That’d be nice. I talked to my wife about it. If she comes along with the kids to the set to visit, perhaps. But it’s a big decision, it really is.”

Episodes of Tulsa King are released on Paramount+ on Sundays.

