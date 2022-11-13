Network: Paramount+

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: November 13, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, and Annabella Sciorra with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

TV show description:

A crime drama series, the Tulsa King TV show was created by Taylor Sheridan.

The story follows Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), New York mafia capo who’s just been released from prison after 25 years. He’s then unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, The General slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters from his new locale. He works to establish a new criminal empire in a place that, to him, might as well be another planet.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

