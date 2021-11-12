Happy Face: Paramount+ Orders Drama Series from Robert and Michelle King

Happy Face is headed to Paramount+. The streaming series has ordered the new drama from Robert and Michelle King, which is based on the Happy Face podcast and the life of Melissa Jesperson-Moore, She discovered that her father was a serial killer known as Happy Face, and she separated herself completely from him as a teenager. The series is a dramatization of her life.

Paramount+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced a new series order for HAPPY FACE, written and executive produced by Jennifer Cacicio (Your Honor) and executive produced by Emmy(R)-nominated Robert and Michelle King. King Size Productions’ Liz Glotzer, Melissa Jesperson-Moore, and iHeartMedia’s Bob Pittman and Conal Byrne will also serve as executive producers.

The series is inspired by the highly rated and critically acclaimed podcast “HAPPY FACE” from iHeartMedia and Melissa Jesperson-Moore, the book Shattered Silence written by Melissa with M. Bridget Cook, and Melissa’s true-life story. At age 15, Melissa discovered her father, whom she loved dearly, was the prolific serial killer known as “HAPPY FACE.” As an adult, Melissa changed her name, guarded her secret, and cut off all ties to her father, who is currently serving life in prison.

Jumping off from Melissa’s true-life story, in the series for Paramount+, her father contacts her to take credit for another victim, and Melissa gets pulled into an extraordinary investigation of her father and his crimes. The series follows her as she discovers the impact her father’s crimes had on the families of his victims, which ultimately leads to a reckoning of her own identity.

“We’re obsessed with true-crime podcasts, and HAPPY FACE is the best we’ve heard,” said Robert and Michelle King. “Melissa’s story screams out to be dramatized, and Jen is exactly the showrunner to do it.”

“Melissa’s unique, deeply personal and utterly shocking story has captivated listeners around the world. We couldn’t be more excited to have Jennifer at the helm of this project for Paramount+ alongside the incomparable Robert and Michelle King,” said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. THE GOOD FIGHT and more recently EVIL are two of the most successful series on our service, and we look forward to bringing our subscribers yet another series for fans to love.”

“Melissa’s experience – and her bravery in sharing it with world – was one of the most remarkable partnerships we’ve been able to support here at iHeart,” said Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia’s Digital Audio Group. “And we know that audiences will be just as moved by the on-screen adaptation of HAPPY FACE as they were with the hugely successful podcast. Paramount+ has quickly built a fantastic reputation, with some of today’s most exciting content. It’s the perfect home for this incredible story.”

“It’s been an incredible journey that I couldn’t have ever foreseen – how I’ve transcended being raised by a serial killer and now am helping survivors tell their stories,” said Melissa Jesperson-Moore, Executive Producer and CEO of Redletter Media. “HAPPY FACE gives me the chance to share the intense internal conflict, fear and peril felt by those affected by true crime. It also inspires me to share the strength that has allowed me to step up in front of the camera so that other survivors will not feel alone in their experience.”

HAPPY FACE, produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions and iHeartMedia, is the third series from Robert and Michelle King to land at Paramount+. The series is distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.”