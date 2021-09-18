SkyMed: Paramount+ Orders High-Stakes Medical Rescue Series

SkyMed is headed to Paramount+, and the cast has been announced for the upcoming high-stakes medical series. Natasha Calis, Ace (Aason) Nadjiwon, Morgan Holmstrom, Praneet Akilla, Thomas Elms, Mercedes Morris, Kheon Clarke, Rebecca Kwan, Braeden Clarke, and Aaron Ashmore have been cast in the show.

Paramount+ revealed more about the upcoming drama in a press release.

“Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced a new series order for SKYMED. Created by Julie Puckrin, the serialized character-driven series features an ensemble cast of young talent including Natasha Calis (Nurses), Ace (Aason) Nadjiwon (Batwoman), Morgan Holmstrom (Siberia), Praneet Akilla (Nancy Drew), Thomas Elms (The Order), Mercedes Morris (Between), Kheon Clarke (Riverdale), Rebecca Kwan (Taken), Braeden Clarke (Outlander), and Aaron Ashmore (Killjoys). The series is now in production, filming in Manitoba and Ontario. SKYMED, produced by Piazza Entertainment in association with CBC, Canada’s national public broadcaster, and CBS Studios, will be available to stream on Paramount+ next year. Life, death and drama at 20,000 feet, SKYMED weaves together intense character journeys and high-stakes medical rescues, as we follow the triumphs, heartbreaks and tribulations of budding nurses and pilots flying air ambulances in remote Northern Canada. They’re all in over their heads, and on their own, with no one to rely on but each other. “This show was inspired by the real-life experiences of my sister and brother-in-law, who met flying air ambulances in the north,” says Puckrin. “Together with a talented team of writers, we created relatable characters full of hope, compassion and resilience. I am thrilled to be working with such an incredible and diverse cast to bring these exciting, emotional stories to life.” “Julie has brilliantly imagined these characters who are not only dealing with demanding, high-pressure circumstances, they’re also dealing with the ups and downs of their lives as they come into their own,” said Vanessa Piazza, executive producer, Piazza Entertainment. “We are proud to partner with Paramount+, CBS Studios and CBC, and look forward to introducing these characters to audiences.” SKYMED is produced by Piazza Entertainment. The series is created by Julie Puckrin, who also serves as executive producer along with Vanessa Piazza, Ron Murphy and Gillian Hormel. Steve Adelson serves as pilot director. From Manitoba, Kyle Irving and Lisa Meeches serve as executive producers for Eagle Vision. Jennica Harper and Nikolijne Troubetzkoy serve as co-executive producers. Outside of Canada, the series will be distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.”

The series will arrive in 2022. A specific premiere date will be announced at a later time.

