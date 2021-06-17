iCarly (2021)

Network: Paramount+

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: May 17, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley, and Jaidyn Triplett.

TV show description:

Developed by Ali Schouten, the new incarnation of iCarly is a continuation of the show created by Dan Schneider.

The original iCarly series (2007-12) follows a group of best friends as they create a webcast for and about kids while grappling with everyday problems and adventures.

Picking up nearly 10 years after the original show ended, this comedy follows original influencer Carly Shay (Cosgrove), her brother Spencer (Trainor), and friend Freddie Benson (Kress) as they navigate work, love, and family relationships in their twenties.

New characters include Harper (Mosley), Carly’s roommate and best friend, and Millicent (Triplett), Freddie’s snarky and social media-savvy stepdaughter.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

