The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Special Coming to The Roku Channel

The Great American Baking Show is ready to have celebrities bake things this holiday season. The Great American Baking Show is headed to The Roku Channel in November with a celebrity edition.

This season, six celebrities will compete in the kitchen, with Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood judging their efforts. Viewers will see the return of host Zach Cherry, and Casey Wilson will join him.

The Roku Channel revealed the following about the upcoming holiday series:

“”The Great American Baking Show” co-hosts Casey Wilson and Zach Cherry take audiences into in the iconic tent for a spectacular, celebrity-filled holiday special. Six celebrity bakers put on their aprons, turn on their ovens, and fire up a holiday storm. They whisk, bake, and fake their way to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith and compete for the coveted cake stand and Star Baker crown.”

The Great American Baking Show arrives on November 10th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this holiday-themed cooking competition series? Do you plan to watch it next month?