iCarly: Cancelled on a Cliffhanger; No Season Four for Paramount+ Sequel Series (Reaction)

iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season. Paramount+ has cancelled the sequel comedy series after three seasons, leaving viewers on a major cliffhanger. The original sitcom aired on Nickelodeon between 2007 and 2012.

Starring Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley, and Jaidyn Triplett, the series follows the lives of Carly (Cosgrove) and her friends as they manage their lives as adults. Season three saw longtime friends Carly and Freddie (Kress) finally become a couple. The series ends with the pair considering getting married and Carly and Spencer’s (Trainor) long-absent mother showing up.

Paramount+ confirmed the cancellation of the series in a statement, per THR:

“iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+. The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together. We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent.”

Kress shared his reaction to the cancellation news on social media:

“Thank you all for your kindness, love, and undying support for these past 3 seasons. I’m so grateful that we were given an opportunity to bring you this story… and I especially want to thank our amazing crew, writers, and my castmates for the greatest workplace and creative environment I could ask for. I’m so proud of what we accomplished together. Freddie is forever in my heart, and I’m honored that I was able to put that mantle back on, even for just a few more years. Obviously this stings a bit.. we had a lot of story left to tell, and we were excited to give you guys the ending you deserved. No one wanted this to end on a cliffhanger. Maybe somehow, someday, we’ll find out how to story ends. Much love, friends.”

