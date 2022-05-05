Network: Paramount+

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: May 5, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Babs Olusanmokun, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, Melissa Navia, and Bruce Horak.

TV show description:

A science-fiction drama series, the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds TV show is a spin-off of Star Trek: Discovery and a prequel to the original Star Trek TV series.

The story follows Captain Christopher Pike (Mount) and the crew of the starship USS Enterprise as they explore new worlds throughout the galaxy prior to Captain James T. Kirk’s time in command.

Serving under Pike are First Officer Una Chin-Riley aka Number One (Romijn), Science Officer Spock (Peck), Doctor M’Benga (Olusanmokun), Nurse Christine Chapel (Bush), La’an Noonien-Singh (Chong), Cadet Nyota Uhura (Gooding), Helmsman Lt. Erica Ortegas (Navia), and Hemmer (Horak), an Aenar engineer.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?