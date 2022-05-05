The Equalizer: Seasons Three & Four; CBS Renews Queen Latifah TV Series for Two Years

Robyn and her crew will be back to help those in need for both the 2022-23 and the 2023-24 network TV seasons. CBS has renewed The Equalizer for two years, seasons three and four. The current second season will finish on May 15th.

An action crime series, The Equalizer TV show stars Queen Latifah, Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, Adam Goldberg, and Laya DeLeon Hayes. The story follows Robyn McCall (Latifa), an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background. She uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. To most, Robyn appears to be just an average single mom who is quietly raising her daughter (Hayes) and living with her aunt (Toussaint). However, to a trusted few, Robyn is The Equalizer, an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption. Joining Robyn as champions of justice are her longtime friend and former CIA handler (Noth), an edgy bar owner and past colleague (Lapira), and a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker (Goldberg). As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, her vigilante work garners the attention of a shrewd NYPD Detective (Kittles). He once sought to uncover her identity, but now respects the need for Robyn’s type of justice, even as he often questions her methods.

Airing on Sunday nights, the second season of The Equalizer averages a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.92 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season one, that’s down by 48% in the demo and down by 21% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It ranks fourth when compared to CBS’ other scripted series. In the live+7 day ratings, the season is averaging a 0.92 demo with 9.44 million, picking up 50% and 36% more viewers in the respective categories.

Here’s the two-season renewal announcement from CBS:

CBS RENEWS SUNDAY’S #1 SCRIPTED SERIES “THE EQUALIZER,” STARRING QUEEN LATIFAH, FOR TWO MORE SEASONS CBS announced today that it has renewed the hit drama THE EQUALIZER, starring Queen Latifah, for two additional years, beginning with the 2022-2023 broadcast season. THE EQUALIZER is Sunday’s #1 scripted series. The series originally premiered Feb. 7, 2021, following the Super Bowl. Additional renewals will be announced in the coming weeks. “THE EQUALIZER continues to pack a powerful punch on Sunday nights, and we’re thrilled to have it back for two more seasons,” said Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president of programming at CBS Entertainment. “The success of THE EQUALIZER is due to the sum of its parts – an outstanding cast led by the superb Queen Latifah, plus the exceptional creative team that has continued to evolve their storytelling with a compelling mix of everyday justice, family dynamics and real-world issues that connect and resonate with audiences.” THE EQUALIZER (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) is Sunday’s #1 scripted series, averaging 9.46 million viewers. Season to date, the show has amassed 1.2 billion potential social media impressions. This renewal brings THE EQUALIZER through its fourth season. Queen Latifah, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes star. Andrew Marlowe, Terri Edda Miller, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim (co-creator of the original “Equalizer” TV series that ran on CBS for four seasons), Shakim Compere and Joseph C. Wilson are executive producers for Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios. As previously announced, executive producers Joseph C. Wilson and Adam Glass will be the co-showrunners next season. THE EQUALIZER joins the previously announced renewals of the CBS original series THE AMAZING RACE, BLUE BLOODS, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, CSI: VEGAS, GHOSTS, NCIS, NCIS: HAWAI’I, NCIS: LOS ANGELES, THE NEIGHBORHOOD, SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION, SURVIVOR, S.W.A.T., TOUGH AS NAILS and YOUNG SHELDON.

What do you think? Have you tuned in for The Equalizer TV show on CBS? Are you glad that the series has been renewed for seasons three and four?

