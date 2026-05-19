Harry Potter: Season Two Recasting Revealed for New HBO Series

Harry Potter is being forced to recast ahead of its cast. According to Deadline, Gracie Cochrane is departing the series as it wraps production on season one. She plays Ginny Weasley in the HBO series.

Cochran’s family released the following statement:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO Harry Potter series after season one. Her time as part of the Harry Potter world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience. Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds.”

HBO has also released a statement that read, “We support Gracie Cochrane and her family’s decision not to return for the next season of HBO’s Harry Potter series, and we are grateful for her work on season one of the show. We wish Gracie and her family the best.”

Production on season two will begin this fall. Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, Alastair Stout, John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Rory Wilmot, Lox Pratt, Leo Earley, Elijah Oshin, Tristan Harland, Gabriel Harland, Ruari Spooner, Alessia Leoni, Sienna Moosah, Finn Stephens William Nash, Warwick Davis, and Sirine Saba star in the series inspired by JK Rowling’s books.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the new Harry Potter series?