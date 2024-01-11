Julia: No Season Three; Another Scripted TV Series Cancelled by Max

Add another Max series to the scrap heap. The streaming service has cancelled the Julia TV series, so there won’t be a third season. The dramedy’s second season of eight episodes finished being released in December.

Starring Sarah Lancashire, David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, Rachel Bloom, and Fiona Glascot, the Julia series is based on the life of Julia Child (Lancashire) as she films her PBS series, The French Chef, and releases cookbooks during the 1960s.

A Max representative said of the cancellation, “We are so honored to have partnered with Chris Keyser, Daniel Goldfarb, and their masterful creative team and dynamic cast, led by Sarah Lancashire, as they cooked up Julia. Thanks to their beautiful work over two seasons of this heartful, sensual, and inspiring show, we can forever celebrate the incredible legacy of Julia Child.”

What would a third season of Julia have looked like? Creator and executive producer Daniel Goldfarb spoke about the possibility in an interview with Variety.

“We are daydreaming about a third season, and actually looking a little later in the ’60s, where it feels like there’s so many incredible things that happened in the biography. As The French Chef went through some major shifts and the cookbook came out, Julie’s relationship with Simca could change. At the party in the end of the finale, when Julia declares that she wants to be on the right side and she wants to make some noise — that’s what I hope we get to do. I hope we get to make some noise.”

The cancellation news comes just a day after it was revealed that Our Flag Means Death also won’t be returning for a third season. The pirate comedy was dropped after two seasons, despite the series creator’s plan to end the show with a third year.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching the Julia TV series over the past two seasons? Are you disappointed the show was cancelled?

