Julia: Season Three? EPs Discuss Max Series’ Possible Future

Julia wrapped its second season in December, and now fans wonder if a third season of the Max series will happen.

Starring Sarah Lancashire, David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, Rachel Bloom, and Fiona Glascot, the series shows the life of Julia Child as she filmed her PBS series, The French Chef, during the 1960s.

Creator Daniel Goldfarb spoke about the possibility of a third season in an interview with Variety. He said the following about Julia:

“We are daydreaming about a third season, and actually looking a little later in the ’60s, where it feels like there’s so many incredible things that happened in the biography. As “The French Chef” went through some major shifts and the cookbook came out, Julie’s relationship with Simca could change. At the party in the end of the finale, when Julia declares that she wants to be on the right side and she wants to make some noise — that’s what I hope we get to do. I hope we get to make some noise.”

Max has not yet renewed Julia for a third season.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Julia? Do you want to see a third season?