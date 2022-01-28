Peacemaker: Season Two? James Gunn Talks HBO Max Series’ Future and Other Suicide Squad Spin-Off

Peacemaker is currently airing on HBO Max, and viewers could see a second season of the DC superhero series. Another spin-off from the Suicide Squad films is also a possibility.

Peacemaker stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Robert Patrick. The story explores the origins of Christopher Smith (Cena) aka Peacemaker from the 2021 film The Suicide Squad. He’s a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. Other characters include John Economos (Agee), the warden of the Belle Reve penitentiary; Auggie Smith (Patrick) Peacemaker’s father; NSA Agent Emilia Harcourt (Holland); and Adrian Chase (Stroma) aka Vigilante, a district attorney and crimefighter who can heal quickly.

Director and writer James Gunn says that he created Peacemaker to help get through the pandemic lockdown back in 2020. As for a second season of Peacemaker, he said the following, per Deadline:

“The show is doing extraordinarily well, and we’re excited, we all like doing it, we just need to cross some Ts and dot some Is, which is basically me.”

Gunn also teased the following about the potential of another series on HBO Max:

“I can’t say anything. It is connected to this universe, and I don’t think it will be the same genre as Peacemaker, it won’t be as much a comedy as Peacemaker, but it will be in the same universe.”

What do you think? Do you want to see another season of Peacemaker on HBO Max? Would you watch another Suicide Squad spin-off?