Peacemaker: HBO Max Teases John Cena Action Series from James Gunn

Peacemaker arrives on HBO Max later this month, and the streaming service has released a new Red Band trailer for the series from James Gunn. Starring John Cena as Peacemaker, the series also features Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Steve Agee as Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn, and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.

Cena appeared as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad feature film and this show will explore the origins of the character and his subsequent missions. HBO Max teased the following with the release of the trailer:

“There’s no ‘i’ in “peace,” but there is one in “this trailer might be inappropriate for certain audiences.” Peacemaker streams January 13 on HBO Max.”

Check out the trailer for Peacemaker below. It may not be safe for work.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch Peacemaker on HBO Max later this month?