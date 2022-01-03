Impractical Jokers: A Star of truTV Series Is Leaving the Comedy Troupe

Impractical Jokers is seeing a big exit. Joe Gatto (above, left) started off 2022 by announcing his departure from the comedy troupe after a decade as a part of the group, per Deadline. The series, which also features James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano, was renewed for a 10th season earlier this year.

Gatto announced his exit from the truTV series in a post on his Instagram. He said the following:

“Hey, Everyone. Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers. Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids. Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them. To all of the amazing fans, thank you for allowing me to make you laugh with Jokers. They say that laughter is the best medicine, and I hope I’ve been able to provide some of that over the last decade. Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves. As I work through the challenges I am facing, I hope to and am excited to create new ways to entertain you. Much love, Joe”

Impractical Jokers will return with season 10 in 2022, and the remaining members will start filming episodes soon. Sal Vulcano and James Murray shared their own message on social media.

