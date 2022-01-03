Parental Guidance with Anderson Cooper: CNN+ to Launch New Show

Anderson Cooper is helping launch CNN+ with Parental Guidance with Anderson Cooper. Anderson Cooper Full Circle is also moving to the streaming service.

CNN revealed more about the Anderson Cooper programming in a press release.

“CNN anchor Anderson Cooper will host a new show, Parental Guidance with Anderson Cooper, on CNN+, the much-anticipated streaming subscription service that is set to debut in Q1 2022, in addition to his current streaming show Anderson Cooper Full Circle, which will move over to the new platform. Parental Guidance with Anderson Cooper will air weekly on CNN+ as Cooper consults experts on how to navigate life as a working father and confront everyday parenting challenges from sleep schedules to screen time. Cooper will learn alongside the audience, taking questions to the experts for their advice. The show will contribute to CNN+’s slate of original, live programming and be available at launch. Additionally, Cooper’s twice-weekly digital show Anderson Cooper Full Circle will move to CNN+’s live programming schedule. Currently available exclusively on CNN Digital properties, the show features Cooper interviewing authors, entertainers, and highlighting the stories happening outside of Washington. Anderson also answers viewer questions and shares uplifting stories submitted by fans.”

