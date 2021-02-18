Constantine: Series Reboot in the Works at HBO Max

Constantine could be coming back to the small screen, but fans will not see Matt Ryan (above) in the role. JJ Abrams is working on a new reboot that will head to HBO Max if ordered to series. A pilot has been written by Guy Bolton, and a writers room will open next month.

Deadline revealed the following about the new Constantine:

“The character is set to be cast as a diverse lead, a departure from the one played by Matt Ryan in the NBC series, which aired for one season between 2014-2015. That series was developed by David Goyer and Daniel Cerone and similarly based on the DC Comics character John Constantine, a British exorcist and occult detective who hunts the supernatural.”

This will be the third incarnation of the character to be filmed. Keanu Reeves played the character in the Constantine feature film from 2005. Ryan starred in the Constantine TV series which aired on NBC for one season before being cancelled. Ryan returned to the role for an animated web series, Constantine: City of Demons, and then, on Arrow on The CW. He currently plays the character on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow series.

No word on when this series could land on HBO Max.

What do you think? Are you ready to see a new Constantine on HBO Max?