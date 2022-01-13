Network: HBO Max

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 13, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Robert Patrick.

TV show description:

A superhero/supervillain series, the Peacemaker TV show was written and directed by James Gunn.

The story explores the origins of Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker (Cena) from the 2021 film The Suicide Squad. He’s a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

Other characters include John Economos (Agee), the warden of the Belle Reve penitentiary; Auggie Smith (Patrick), Peacemaker’s father; NSA Agent Emilia Harcourt (Holland); and Adrian Chase aka Vigilante, a district attorney and crimefighter who can heal quickly.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Peacemaker TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?