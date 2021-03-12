Network: HBO Max

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: March 11, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Chase Sui Wonders, Justice Smith, Martha Plimpton, J. August Richards, Mary Birdsong, Alicia Coppola, Patricia De Leon, Diego Josef, Anthony Kevyan, Sydney Mae Diaz, John Ross Bowie, Marwan Salama, Marisela Zumbado, and Sam Trammell.

TV show description:

A dramedy series, the Generation (stylized as Genera+ion) TV show was created by Zelda Barnz & Daniel Barnz.

A dark yet playful series, the story follows a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD





What do you think? Do you like the Generation TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?