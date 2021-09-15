Generation: Cancelled; No Season Two for HBO Max Dramedy Series

School’s out for the cast of Generation. HBO Max has cancelled the high school dramedy series so, there won’t be a second season. The first season of 16 episodes was released in two batches, in March and July.

The Generation (stylized as Genera+ion) TV show features an ensemble cast that includes Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Chase Sui Wonders with Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton. Recurring guest stars include J. August Richards, Mary Birdsong, Alicia Coppola, Patricia De Leon, Diego Josef, Anthony Kevyan, Sydney Mae Diaz, John Ross Bowie, Marwan Salama, Marisela Zumbado, and Sam Trammell. A dark yet playful series, the story follows a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love, and the nature of family in their conservative community.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Genera+ion. We are very proud to have partnered with Zelda and Daniel Barnz to faithfully and authentically represent LGBTQ youth with such a diverse group of characters and layered stories,” an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement to THR. “We thank them and our wonderfully gifted cast for all their hard work and collaboration.”

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Generation TV series? Would you have watched a second season on HBO Max?