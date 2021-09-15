Cops: Season 33; Fox Nation Streaming Service Revives Cancelled TV Show

Cops is returning to the small screen a little over a year after it left Paramount Network. Fox Nation has revived the series for its 33rd season. The series will premiere on the streaming service with four new episodes on October 1st. New episodes will be released on Friday nights and the streamer also plans to release 15 episodes of season 32.

Jason Klarman, president of Fox Nation, said the following about reviving the reality series in a statement, “Cops is one of the most iconic brands on television with an incredibly passionate fan base.”

A reality show, Cops first aired on FOX in 1989 and became a staple of the network’s Saturday night schedule. It aired on FOX until 2013 when it moved to the Spike cable channel, which eventually became Paramount Network.

The series came under fire last year following the death of George Floyd, which led to Paramount Network pulling it from the air. New episodes began being filmed late last year for international territories. More than 1,100 episodes of Cops have been produced to date.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out the return of Cops on Fox Nation next month?