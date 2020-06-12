Network: FOX, Paramount Network

Episodes: 1,103 (half-hour)

Seasons: 33 (one season reportedly unaired)

TV show dates: March 11, 1989 — May 11, 2020

Series status: Cancelled/revived, Cancelled again

Performers include: (none)

TV show description:

This unscripted TV show follows actual authorities, like police officers and deputies, around on their patrols. As part of the research for Cocaine Blues, a series about drugs in South Florida, co-creator John Langley went along on a drug raid. What he witnessed inspired him to create this reality show about law enforcement.

Credited with the series’ unique shooting style are director/cameramen Dale Dimmick and Bertram van Munster. The style is used for documentaries and allows for staged set-ups and is very much “in your face,” as the camera itself seems to become part of the story. It has no narration or scripted dialog, with the story being solely told by the camera. This series is also known for is its theme song, “Bad Boys,” recorded by the group Inner Circle.

Episodes have three segments. Each one typically follows a police incident; as officers either follow up on a call or stop an injustice they see. Authorities in police and sheriff’s departments across the country have been showcased, as well as authorities in Hong Kong, London, and the former Soviet Union.

Series Finale:

Episode #1,103 –Love and Marriage

First aired: May 11, 2020.

What do you think? Do you like the Cops TV show? Do you think it should have been cancelled or renewed for another season?