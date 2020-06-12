Network: FOX, Paramount Network
Episodes: 1,103 (half-hour)
Seasons: 33 (one season reportedly unaired)
TV show dates: March 11, 1989 — May 11, 2020
Series status: Cancelled/revived, Cancelled again
Performers include: (none)
TV show description:
This unscripted TV show follows actual authorities, like police officers and deputies, around on their patrols. As part of the research for Cocaine Blues, a series about drugs in South Florida, co-creator John Langley went along on a drug raid. What he witnessed inspired him to create this reality show about law enforcement.
Credited with the series’ unique shooting style are director/cameramen Dale Dimmick and Bertram van Munster. The style is used for documentaries and allows for staged set-ups and is very much “in your face,” as the camera itself seems to become part of the story. It has no narration or scripted dialog, with the story being solely told by the camera. This series is also known for is its theme song, “Bad Boys,” recorded by the group Inner Circle.
Episodes have three segments. Each one typically follows a police incident; as officers either follow up on a call or stop an injustice they see. Authorities in police and sheriff’s departments across the country have been showcased, as well as authorities in Hong Kong, London, and the former Soviet Union.
Episode #1,103 –Love and Marriage
First aired: May 11, 2020.
What do you think? Do you like the Cops TV show? Do you think it should have been cancelled or renewed for another season?
Bring back COPS for season 33 !!!
Love this show! Wish it was longer!
COPS TV series. I hope it’s back for season 33, but new episodes used to come two episodes in a row. Now from what I’ve seen, they show one new episode, which by the way is literally half commercials. COPS is now competing against Live PD, among others. If they haven’t thrown up their hands and quit or have been cancelled, it’s time to up the game. Paramount network, stop requiring 15 min. of commercials in a half hour show.
Cops is doing pretty good since they are into season 30. Longest running reality show ever.
Im a big fan of the t.v show Cops show.
I have some questions that are important to me.
What are my rights as an American Citizen of the United States of America(American girl) I have crime reported abour 2 important matters. One about not coming with a biological birth certificate and Adoption decree. And being stalked. Im crime reported to the local Olympic police station.
Thank you very much Sincerely,
Miss Victoria Kim Dawson Williams Miss
We love Cops, but have not seen it in our area of Baltimore, MD for some time on our local stations (we do not subscribe to cable). Will it be returning to our local airwaves. We viewed it on our local channel 45.
Please don’t cancel COPS! I don’t care for sporting that much nor seinfield or reruns of 2.5 men and this show is the only truly reality show out there.
Please ! Don’t cancel “Cops”. My family and I watch it all the time. It teaches my grandkids, what not to do! I wish there were less repeats. Thank you for this Great show!!!
Enough is enough with this show. The quality has steadily gone down hill for years. The Executive Producer should stop cashing in on others misfortunes. I know some pretty talented people came from Langley Productions, like Bertram van Munster and a few other cameramen/editors but it s eems they have all moved on. Maybe that explains why the show has sucked for years.
If enough is enough, then simply stop watching it. There’s no reason for you to trash-talk it because it’s no longer appealing to you. There are plenty of us who still enjoy it and will appreciate it being available to us on Saturday nights. But for those who don’t, just watch something else. But no need to spew out “enough is enough”.
one of my favorite shows to watch still to this day. the fact alone that it’s unscripted makes it enjoyable, since 99% of the shows out there are 🙁