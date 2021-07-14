Younger: Season Seven Ratings

The sixth season of Younger aired in mid-2019 and season seven has already been released on the Paramount+ and Hulu streaming services. How many people are still waiting to watch the seventh and final season on TV Land, where the previous six seasons aired? What will the ratings look like? Could Younger return for season eight someday? Stay tuned.

A romantic comedy series, Younger stars Sutton Foster, Debi Mazar, Nico Tortorella, Hilary Duff, Molly Bernard, Peter Hermann, with Miriam Shor, Charles Michael Davis, Laura Benanti, and Janeane Garofalo recurring. The story centers on single mother Liza Miller (Foster) who passes herself off as a twenty-something, to land a job in the publishing industry. As Liza’s personal and professional lives mesh, keeping her secret becomes more difficult. In season seven, Liza’s personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself. After a setback at work, Kelsey (Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Meanwhile, Maggie (Mazar) gets cancelled.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season six of Younger on TV Land averaged a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 580,000 viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



