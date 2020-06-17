TV Land TV Show Ratings (updated 6/17/20)

Menu

TV Land TV Show Ratings

   

TV Land TV show ratings (cancel or renew?)Back in its early days, TV Land focused on airing classic TV shows. Then, they started their own scripted comedies starring classic television stars. Now, they’ve started focusing on producing “edgier” comedies. Is this a good move? Which shows will be cancelled or renewed? Stay tuned to follow the ratings.

Scripted TV Land shows listed: The Exes, Happily Divorced, Hot in Cleveland, Impastor, Jennifer Falls, The Jim Gaffigan Show, Lopez, Nobodies, One Day at a Time, Retired at 35, The Soul Man, Teachers, and Younger.

Last updated: Most recent ratings added for One Day at a Time.

There’s a lot of data that TV Land execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series but ratings are a major factor. Here’s an updated listing of all of their recent/current primetime scripted shows.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here and here.

A couple of notes about these charts:
These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released (usually a day or so after the broadcasts). The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually so feel free to let me know if I missed something.

The demo numbers, which are typically most important to the broadcast networks, aren’t quite as vital to cable channels because their audiences are usually much smaller. Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking.

What do you think? Are you surprised by any of the ratings? Which shows should be doing better? Which one do you think will be cancelled next?



Jim Larson
Reader
Jim Larson

Please bring back MASH!

May 7, 2020 8:32 pm
Don Pearsons
Reader
Don Pearsons

Bring back MASH

March 23, 2020 4:12 pm
COLIN
Reader
COLIN

YOUNGER HAS BEEN CANCELED AND SAME THANG
WITH TEACHERS, TOO BE CANCLED NEVER TO BE RENEWED. AGIAN.

February 21, 2020 6:30 pm
Billy Leroy
Reader
Billy Leroy

Baggage Battles is back on the air on the Discovery channel in the mornings!

September 13, 2019 11:42 am
Will
Reader
Will

I personally love that 2 1/2 men is on as much as it is and can watch it over and over. It was a classic show and on for way longer than most shows, not to mention at the top of the ratings. As someone else mentioned if you do not like it you do not have to watch and I’m sure can find a show that does not offend. We now live in a society where everything is scrutinized and nitpicked because someone finds fault w/ virtually everything and anything theses days. I see people on here talk about… Read more »

August 23, 2019 11:43 am
Dorothy
Reader
Dorothy

Two and a half men should be cancelled because of the content, ie drug/alcohol abuse, the way sex is way too free promoting promiscuity. I am not a prude but this show takes it over the top. Played way too often and in ending this note, Charlie Sheen, in real life became ill because of his promiscuity and drug/alcohol abuse. Why would you promote a basically real life situation thinking it’s funny. Sometimes you have to make certain decisions in programming.

August 18, 2019 11:53 pm
Jack
Reader
Jack

Younger is garbage

August 14, 2019 8:30 pm
Gparmer
Reader
Gparmer

PLEASE GET RID OF TWO AND A HALF MEN! 13 hours of this trash is torture!! More roseanne or ANYTHING would beat the vulgar crap on this show 🙁
Former viewer

July 27, 2019 11:29 pm
Trisha
Reader
Trisha

Take Two and A Half Men off and. replace it with more Everybody Loves Raymond. AND TAKE OFF THE GOLDBERGS….so stupid. Hate the way Two and a Half Men treat women…this is discussting!!! You took Everybody Loves Raymond off on Sundays and replaced it with Two and A Half Men…ALL DAY ON SAT. AND SUN. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!!

June 30, 2019 3:41 pm
Zaa
Reader
Zaa

Nothing wrong with 21/2 men. Don’t like it don’t watch. There many other shows watch.

July 4, 2019 7:57 am
Sandra Pritchard
Reader
Sandra Pritchard

Agreed! Its awful!!

July 27, 2019 11:33 pm
Nancy coupe
Reader
Nancy coupe

I hate 2 and a half men it’s trash and also king of queens is just as ba d put everybody loves Raymond back on at least it’s clean humor!

November 17, 2019 3:46 pm
L Merrell
Reader
L Merrell

Stop with all the awards shows they are on elsewhere!

June 23, 2019 11:52 pm
Trisha
Reader
Trisha

AGREE 100%

June 30, 2019 8:35 pm
Sandra Pritchard
Reader
Sandra Pritchard

Please stop the awards shows! Please!

July 27, 2019 11:39 pm
Alexandra Colon De Leon
Reader
Alexandra Colon De Leon

Please take off Two and a Half Men. It is a horrible show. Please keep Everybody Loves Raymond and replace Two and a Half Men with The Goldbergs.

October 20, 2018 1:24 am
Nancy coupe
Reader
Nancy coupe

Agreed its clean humor raymond

November 17, 2019 3:48 pm
Don't show the Goldbergs they suck it's stupid put
Reader
Don’t show the Goldbergs they suck it’s stupid put

Don’t show the Goldbergs they suck it’s stupid put everybody loves Raymond back on

October 4, 2018 11:26 am
Gina
Reader
Gina

Please take the Goldbergs and cancel it. The most stupid show I have ever seen. And I see u guys listen to our comments because u took it off moved it to 2pm which is good I’m sleeping and put my Raymond back. Now everything is the same thank u. Still think u should get rid of the Goldbergs all together, terrible.

October 17, 2018 12:12 am
Rosa Madeey
Reader
Rosa Madeey

Please leave Everybody Loves Raymond ON!! Good comedy and the family unit is great!
There isn’ t one episode where you won’t find yourself laughing out loud! This show is TIMELESS!

September 2, 2018 4:47 pm
Trisha
Reader
Trisha

My exact same feelings!

June 30, 2019 8:38 pm
