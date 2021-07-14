Younger: Season Eight? Has the Paramount+ Series Been Cancelled? Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Will Liza find her happy ending? Has the Younger TV show been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on Paramount + and TV Land? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Younger, season eight. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the TV Land cable channel and Paramount+ streaming service, romantic comedy, Younger stars Sutton Foster, Debi Mazar, Nico Tortorella, Hilary Duff, Molly Bernard, Peter Hermann, with Miriam Shor, Charles Michael Davis, Laura Benanti, and Janeane Garofalo recurring. The story centers on single mother Liza Miller (Foster) who passes herself off as a twenty-something, to land a job in the publishing industry. As Liza’s personal and professional lives mesh, keeping her secret becomes more difficult. In season seven, Liza’s personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself. After a setback at work, Kelsey (Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Meanwhile, Maggie (Mazar) gets cancelled.



Season Seven Ratings

The seventh season of Younger averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 277,000 viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 50% in the demo and down by 52% in viewership. It’s worth noting that the episodes have already been released on Paramount+ and Hulu. Find out how Younger stacks up against other TV Land TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Younger ends with season seven so there won’t be an eighth season. Could the show be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

What do you think? Do you wish that the Younger TV show had been renewed for an eighth season? Are you sorry that this TV Land and Paramount+ series is ending?