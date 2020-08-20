Younger: Season Seven to End the TV Land Series (Report)

It seems that the end is near for the Younger TV show. According to one of the show’s actors, there won’t be an eighth season of the TV Land series.

A romantic comedy, Younger stars Sutton Foster, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Hilary Duff, Molly Bernard, Peter Hermann, and Charles Michael Davis. The story centers on single mother Liza Miller (Foster) who passes herself off as a 20-something, to land a job in the publishing industry. As Liza’s personal and professional lives mesh, keeping her secret becomes more difficult. This season finds Kelsey (Duff) growing into her position as publisher at Millennial Print. Meanwhile, Liza and Charles (Hermann) are finding their footing, now that he no longer runs the business.

The sixth season of Younger averaged a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 580,000 viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 39% and 14%, respectively. Season six finished airing in September 2019.

Younger was renewed for a seventh season in July 2019 and, according to Duff, that will be the end of the show. In a recent interview, Duff shared,

It has been tough because I’m supposed to be in New York right now filming last season, and we have been on hold for quite a few months. Things are starting to shoot in New York and open back up again. I think production is feeling confident that in the next month or two we can get back to our schedule and shoot our last season.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Huff says that the cast hasn’t been able to read scripts for the final episodes. The actress is confident that series creator Darren Starr will deliver a satisfying ending. She said,

He writes amazing (scripts) for women and we feel so empowered to be on the show and to be playing the women that we are playing. They’re all very different, but with very strong and flawed qualities — so I’m sure this last season will not disappoint.

While Younger may be coming to an end, a spin-off that revolves around Duff’s character is in the works.

What do you think? Do you like the Younger TV series? Do you think that it should end with season seven or, continue for an eighth season? Would you watch a spin-off?