Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season Three? Has the Paramount+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, Star Trek: Lower Decks stars the voices of Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman. The show focuses on the support crew that serves on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in the year 2380. Ensigns include irreverent Beckett Mariner (Newsome), rule-following Brad Boimler (Quaid), medical assistant D’Vana Tendi (Wells), and Sam Rutherford (Cordero), who’s adjusting to a cyborg implant. They have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. Season two follows the support crew as they deal with changes in group dynamics, chasing promotions, and tons of sci-fi missions.



Star Trek: Lower Decks has been renewed for a third season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is typically difficult to predict whether Paramount+ will cancel or renew original shows. In this case, Star Trek: Lower Decks is part of a very successful franchise (the cornerstone of the Paramount+ streaming platform) and it’s already been renewed for a third season. I will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Star Trek: Lower Decks cancellation or renewal news.



