Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season Three Renewal, Season Two Premiere Date Announced by Paramount+ (Video)

The crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos will have many more adventures. Paramount+ has announced that the second season of the Star Trek: Lower Decks animated series will debut on Thursday, August 12th and, that the show has also been renewed for a third season of 10 episodes.

Set in the year 2380, Star Trek: Lower Decks revolves around the adventures of the support crew serving on the U.S.S. Cerritos, one of Starfleet’s least important ships. The voice cast includes Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, and Gillian Vigman.

Here’s some more information, as well as a teaser video for season two:

PREMIERE DATE AND TEASER TRAILER FOR SEASON TWO OF PARAMOUNT+ ORIGINAL SERIES “STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS” RELEASED TODAY

New Season Will Premiere Thursday, August 12; Season Two Teaser Trailer Introduced by Mike McMahan During Paramount+’s Virtual First Contact Day Panels

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” Also Renewed by Paramount+ for a Third Season

April 5, 2021 – Paramount+ today announced season two of its hit original half-hour animated comedy series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS will premiere on Thursday, August 12. The premiere date was revealed in an all-new teaser trailer for season two, which was introduced by series creator Mike McMahan following the “Second Contact” panel during today’s virtual global First Contact Day celebration.

In addition, STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS was renewed by Paramount+ for a 10-episode long third season.

The free First Contact Day virtual panels will be available to view on-demand on Paramount+’s YouTube Channel and on Paramount+ in the U.S., following their initial airing on StarTrek.com/FirstContact today from 12:00-2:45 PM, PT/3:00-5:45 PM, ET.

Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (“Rick and Morty,” “Solar Opposites”), STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos, includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome, Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid, Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

The series is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin, Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, serves as a co-executive producer. Titmouse (“Big Mouth”), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India and more and in Canada, airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.

CBS Studios is one of the world's leading suppliers of entertainment programming with more than 70 series currently in production for broadcast and cable networks, streaming services and other emerging platforms. The Studio's expansive portfolio spans a diverse slate of commercially successful and critically acclaimed scripted programming, genre-defining franchises including the ever-growing "Star Trek" universe, award-winning late night and daytime talk shows, and an extensive library of iconic intellectual property.