Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season Four; Paramount+ Releases Whole New Level Trailer

Star Trek: Lower Decks is returning for its fourth season later this week, and Paramount+ has released a new trailer teasing what’s next for the characters in the animated sci-fi comedy series.

Starring Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman, the series follows the low-level crew of the USS Cerritos. The animated series has already been renewed for season five.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series with the release of a trailer:

“Boldly going where no man has gone before, but lower. Star Trek: Lower Decks is a half-hour animated comedy which focuses on the support crew who serve on one of Starfleet’s least important ships. Stream new episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks on Thursdays beginning September 7, on Paramount+.”’

The trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks season four is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Star Trek animated series? Are you looking forward to the new episodes?