Interview with the Vampire, Walking Dead Spinoffs: AMC Shows Resume Production

Three AMC shows are headed back into production. The cable network has struck a deal with SAG-AFTRA that will allow filming on Interview with the Vampire season two and The Walking Dead spin-offs – Daryl Dixon and The Ones Who Live – to resume amid the ongoing actors strike.

Daryl Dixon stars Norman Reedus and follows the titular character stuck in Paris after mysteriously washing up on the shores of Europe. The series premieres on September 10th and has already been renewed for a second season, which will film in Europe.

As for The Ones Who Live, the upcoming spin-off series will wrap up the story of Rick and Michonne, played by Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira from the original Walking Dead show. There is some post-production work left to do on this series, including ADR by the actors. The series will arrive in early 2024.

Interview with the Vampire revolves around the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), who recounts his life with his maker Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), and others in his past. The second season films in Prague. Production on the Anne Rice series was paused in July.

Deadline revealed that the deal struck between AMC and SAG-AFTRA only covers these three shows. AMC Networks is what’s known as an authorized company with regards to the AMPTP but is not among the studios involved in the negotiations.

Kristin Dolan, AMC Networks CEO, said the following about the network and its programming in recent weeks:

“We greatly value the work of our creative partners and hope these disputes can be resolved as quickly and fairly as possible. In the short term, the reality for AMC Networks is that we have a pipeline of finished shows that will allow us to continue to serve our viewers across all of our platforms for the remainder of this year and well into 2024.”

