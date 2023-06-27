The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: AMC Releases First-Look Footage for Spin-Off Series

Get ready for more Daryl. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon arrives on AMC this fall, and the network has released the first footage of the spin-off series.

Starring Norman Reedus, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebanouey, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, the series follows Daryl (Reedus) as he finds himself overseas and works to find a way home. It was recently revealed that Melissa McBride will reprise her role of Carol in the spin-off series.

AMC revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

AMC unveiled a sneak peek scene from the The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon during tonight’s new episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City. The new series in The Walking Dead Universe starring Norman Reedus debuts this fall on AMC and AMC+. In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Norman Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. The series stars Norman Reedus, Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi and is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath and Daniel Percival.



The premiere date for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Daryl? Do you plan to watch this new Walking Dead spin-off later this year?