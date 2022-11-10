Daryl Dixon: Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis Join Walking Dead Spin-Off on AMC

The new spin-off of The Walking Dead featuring Norman Reedus has its title – Daryl Dixon. Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis are joining Reedus in the new series. The spin-off will have Daryl traveling across the Atlantic Ocean to deal with a whole new set of issues in France.

Deadline revealed more about the roles the new additions will play in the AMC series.

“French actor Poesy will play the female lead Isabelle, a member of a progressive religious group, who joins forces with Daryl (Reedus) on a journey across France and finds herself confronting her dark past in Paris. Nagaitis protrays Quinn, a displaced Brit who has become powerful in post-apocalyptic Paris as a black marketeer and the owner of the Demimonde, a sexy underground nightclub.”

A premiere date for Daryl Dixon will be announced at a later date.

