How to Be a Bookie: Four Cast in Chuck Lorre Comedy Series Coming to HBO Max

How to Be a Bookie has added four more to its cast. The new HBO Max comedy, created by Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay, will now feature Omar J. Dorsey, Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito, and Jorge Garcia. The comedy follows a bookie named Danny (Sebastian Maniscalco) as he struggles to survive the legalization of sports gambling.

Deadline revealed more about the roles the new additions will play in the HBO Max series.

Dorsey plays Ray Danny’s partner in their LA-based bookie business, Ray is as imposing as he is complicated. His promising NFL career was ended by injury, leaving him and the grandmother who raised him scrambling to make ends meet. Anders portrays Sandra. A beautiful, former Vegas cocktail waitress with a 10-year-old son, Sandra is Danny’s at-times demanding wife. Life has not been easy for her, and Danny has proven to be a precarious ticket out. Ferlito plays Lorraine. Crazy smart and a stone-cold criminal, Lorraine is Danny’s sister and office manager of the bookie operation, although she doesn’t limit her criminal activities to just making book. Garcia is Hector. A weed dealer whose business cratered when pot became legal, Hector is a cautionary tale for Danny and Ray as they watch sports betting go legit, state by state. Now reduced to driving for Lyft and none too pleased about it, Hector makes himself an invaluable, if occasionally volatile asset to the operation.”

Omar J. Dorsey, Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito & Jorge Garcia are set as series regulars opposite Sebastian Maniscalco in HBO Max’s original comedy series ‘How To Be A Bookie,’ from ‘The Big Bang Theory’ co-creator-EP Chuck Lorre & Warner Bros. Television https://t.co/uBBSYxmdlr — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 7, 2022

A premiere date for How to Be a Bookie will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new comedy series from Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay?