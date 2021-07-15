DMZ: Nine Cast in DC Entertainment Series on HBO Max

DMZ has added nine faces to its cast. Rutina Wesley, Mamie Gummer, Nora Dunn, Henry G. Sanders, Venus Ariel, Jade Wu, Rey Gallegos, Agam Darshi, and Juani Feliz are all joining Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt in the DC series based on the comic books by Riccardo Burchilelli and Brian Wood. There were 72 issues of the comic between 2005 and 2012.

Set in an alternate near future, New York City has been cut off from the rest of the world and is now a demilitarized zone after a new civil war.

There are four episodes planned for the limited series event, and three of those episodes will be directed by Ernest Dickerson.

Deadline revealed more about the cast additions to the HBO Max series:

“Ariel will play the series regular role of Nico, a foul-mouthed scavenger with a hankering for mischief. Wesley will play Athena, a calculating operative for the separatist Free States of America — and the most effective power broker in the DMZ that no one there has heard of. Dunn will portray Oona, a powerful fixture of near-mythical stature who oversees an all-female commune, along with the most valuable currency in all the DMZ: the water supply. Wu is Susie, whose revolutionary past has shown her that the best of humanity can be discovered at its worst moments. Gallegos will play Cesar, a ruthless and devoted consigliere who’ll stop at nothing to secure his gang’s authority in the DMZ. Gummer will portray Rose, a jaded medic who tirelessly cares for the ill and injured of this disenfranchised population, regardless of the cost. Darshi is Franklin, one of the only smugglers who can get someone in or out of the DMZ. Feliz will play Carmen, the fearless and fiery partner to the biggest bad in the DMZ, and a critical source of power and community in her native Spanish Harlem. Sanders is Cedric, a straight-shooting citizen of the DMZ whose only care in the world is protecting his grandson.”

A premiere date for the series will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the DMZ comics? Do you plan to watch the series on HBO Max?