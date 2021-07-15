Bridge and Tunnel: Season Two Renewal Announced for EPIX Drama Series

Bridge and Tunnel is returning to EPIX for a second season. The cable network has renewed the series for a six-episode outing set for 2022, per Deadline. Production on the new season will begin this fall. The first season premiered in January 2021.

Edward Burns stars in, directs, writes, and created the dramedy which focuses on a group of friends becoming adults and living their lives in 1980s New York City. Sam Vartholomeos, Caitlin Stasey, Gigi Zumbado, JanLuis Castellanos, Brian Muller, and Isabella Farrell also star in the series.

Aaron Lubin and Lori Keith Douglas executive produce the series alongside Burns. An exact premiere date for Bridge and Tunnel will be announced by EPIX at a later date.

What do you think? Did you watch season one of Bridge and Tunnel on EPIX? Do you plan to watch season two next year?