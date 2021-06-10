Sex and the City: Four More Cast Members Returning for HBO Max Sequel Series

Some more cast members from the Sex and the City series have joined the And Just Like That … sequel series. Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler will all return. It was previously announced that Chris Noth will also be back.

In the new series, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) continue to navigate their lives and friendship but as ladies in the 50s. Sara Ramirez also stars in the 10 episode series.

HBO Max revealed more about the cast additions in a press release.

“Mario Cantone will reprise the role of “Anthony Marentino,” David Eigenberg will reprise the role of “Steve Brady,” Willie Garson will reprise the role of “Stanford Blatch” and Evan Handler will reprise the role of “Harry Goldenblatt” in the Max Original series AND JUST LIKE THAT… Logline: This new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series Sex and the City follows “Carrie” (Sarah Jessica Parker), “Miranda” (Cynthia Nixon) and “Charlotte” (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York this summer. Executive Producer Michael Patrick King quote: “Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to be able to continue the storylines of these beloved Sex and the City characters with the actors who made them so lovable.” Credits: Executive producers Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. Writers include King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Rottenberg and Zuritsky. The HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see all of these actors and their characters together again in And Just Like That … on HBO Max?