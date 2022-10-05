How to Be a Bookie: HBO Max Orders New Sitcom from Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay

A new comedy titled How to Be a Bookie is headed to HBO Max. Created by Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay, the single-camera comedy will star actor/comedian Sebastian Maniscalco as a bookie who sees his world turned upside down bythe impending legalization of sports gambling. Eight episodes have been ordered.

HBO Max revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

HBO Max has given a series order for the new comedy HOW TO BE A BOOKIE, from Emmy® nominees Chuck Lorre (“The Kominsky Method,” “The Big Bang Theory”), Nick Bakay (“Mom,” “Young Sheldon”), and Warner Bros. Television. Actor/comedian Sebastian Maniscalco (“The Irishman,” “Green Book”) is set to star in the single-camera series, which has received an order for eight episodes. Lorre and Bakay will co-write, and they will serve as executive producers along with Maniscalco and Judi Marmel. Warner Bros. Television, where Lorre and his Chuck Lorre Productions are under an overall deal, is the studio. HOW TO BE A BOOKIE marks Lorre’s first series for HBO Max. Logline: A veteran bookie struggles to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling, increasingly unstable clients, family, co-workers, and a lifestyle that bounces him around every corner of Los Angeles, high and low.

Lorre said the following about the new series in a statement:

“It’s an absolute dream to work with Sebastian Maniscalco — whom I’ve been a fan of for years. To have my first project at HBO Max with such an incredibly gifted comedian and alongside Nick Bakay is the trifecta. I can’t wait to get started.”

Maniscalco also shared his thoughts, about starring in the upcoming comedy:

“It’s an incredible honor to be working with someone of Chuck’s pedigree and along with Nick Bakay. They’ve put together a truly remarkable script. And now to be in the family with Warner Bros. Television and HBO Max, who are putting out some of the most compelling stories on TV and streaming, I just couldn’t be more excited.”

A premiere date and additional casting for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the new How to Be a Bookie series on HBO Max?