Jellystone!: Season Two; HBO Max Orders Additional Episodes Ahead of Return

Jellystone! is returning for its second season on March 17th, and HBO Max has already ordered some additional episodes. The animated series reimagines classic Hanna-Barbara characters who now live in the same town of Jellystone together.

The voice cast includes C.H. Greenblatt, Jeff Bergman, Jim Conroy, Georgie Kidder, Grace Helbig, Niccole Thurman, Thomas Lennon, Ron Funches, Bernardo de Paula, Dana Snyder, Katie Grober, Paul F. Tompkins, Jenny Lorenzo, Fajer Al-Kaisi, Lesley Nicol, Ulka Simone Mohanty, and Andrew Frankel. Nineteen episodes are planned for the upcoming second season.

HBO Max revealed the following about the return of the series:

“Yogi, Boo Boo, Cindy and fellow Hanna-Barbera characters have many more misadventures ahead in the quaint little town of Jellystone. Announced today, WarnerMedia Kids & Family has picked up additional new episodes of the hit animated comedy from Warner Bros. Animation. The news comes as Jellystone! prepares to debut its second season on Thursday, Mar. 17 on HBO Max. A trailer for season two was also revealed today. All Jellystone! episodes will be available at a later date on Cartoon Network. The Max Original series helmed by acclaimed showrunner and executive producer C.H. Greenblatt (Chowder, Harvey Beaks) presents a reimagined take on the beloved cartoon characters, modernizing them for today’s family audience and introducing them to a new generation of fans. The newly announced episodes will continue expanding the kooky town of Jellystone, digging deeper into the Hanna-Barbera library to feature as many popular and obscure characters as possible. “It’s been great to dip back into the vast world of Hanna-Barbera characters,” said Greenblatt. “Fans can expect more silly adventures from their favorite Jellystone citizens – whether that’s flying to the moon, pretending to be a sea monster to get everyone off the beach, trying to get arrested to go to a swanky jail, or overcoming other wacky obstacles.” Season two premiering in March consists of 19 new episodes. In this next batch, fans can look forward to their favorite characters crossing paths in fun and ridiculous ways including, Augie, Shag, and Yakky accidentally turning everyone in Jellystone into babies, Jabberjaw and Loopy dressing up as sea monsters, and Yogi, Doggie Daddy, and Mildew Wolf teaming up to save the town.”

Check out the trailer and poster for Jellystone! season two below.

