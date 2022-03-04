Batwoman: Season Four? CW Showrunner Teases Series’ Possible Future

Batwoman wrapped its third season on CW this week, and viewers are wondering if the DC superhero series will return for a fourth season. Starring Javicia Leslie, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson, Victoria Cartagena, Robin Givens, and Nick Creegan, the action-adventure series follows Batwoman and her friends as they fight crime in Gotham.

Caroline Dries said the following about the future of Batwoman, per TV Line:

“I think you can tell by how the stories come to a satisfying conclusion that if this were the end, it feels like we’ve answered enough questions and then also created one big question. That was important to me because the show and each of these individual characters are so important to me that I wanted to give them their due finale moment.”

The CW series did end with a small cliffhanger. A mystery person killed someone in the final moments. Dries said the following about what could happen in a possible fourth season:

“If we don’t get a Season 4, in my mind, it’s just to show Batwoman has to fight another day [and] that it’s never going to go away. And then if we were to get a Season 4, I have a very specific character in mind of who it could be, but it requires getting some approvals.”

What do you think? Do you want to see a fourth season of Batwoman on The CW?