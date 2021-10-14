Batwoman: Season Four? Has the CW Superhero Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, the Batwoman TV show stars Javicia Leslie, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson, Victoria Cartagena, Robin Givens, and Nick Creegan. The show is based on the DC Comics character and initially revolved around Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), a strong woman who never planned to be Gotham City’s new vigilante — Batwoman. Kate disappeared and Ryan Wilder (Leslie) discovered her Batsuit and picked up the mantle. In season three, Ryan works to protect Gotham’s underserved communities and she and the Bat Team focus on finding Batman’s scattered trophies — a collection of objects seized from Gotham’s most infamous villains — before they land in pernicious hands. Ryan also struggles with the bombshell dropped by Alice (Skarsten), that her birth mother is still alive.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Batwoman averages a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 469,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 33% in the demo and down by 5% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Batwoman stacks up against other CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 14, 2021, Batwoman has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Batwoman for season four? While this show wasn’t a top-tier performer last season, it still outperformed a number of other CW shows. My sense is, at this point, that it may rise in the CW rankings now that it’s no longer airing on Sunday nights. For now, I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Batwoman cancellation or renewal news.



