Naomi: Season Two? Has the CW Superhero Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Are Naomi and her friends ready for what’s to come? Has the Naomi TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Naomi, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, A superhero drama series, the Naomi TV show was developed by Ava DuVernay. It stars Kaci Walfall, Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Cranston Johnson, Alexander Wraith, Daniel Puig, Aidan Gemme, Will Meyers, and Camila Moreno. The story follows the journey of a smart, confident, and comic book–loving teenager named Naomi McDuffie (Walfall). She pursues her hidden destiny after a supernatural event shakes her hometown of Port Oswego to the core. While Naomi’s doting parents (Watson and Makkar) are concerned about their daughter’s strange new fainting spells, the teen’s closest friends — Annabelle (Jones), Nathan (Puig), Lourdes (Moreno), Anthony (Meyers), and Jacob (Gemme) — join Naomi to help uncover who or what is behind the unexpected event. A bit of sleuthing leads Naomi and her friends to discover that the owners of two local businesses — Dee (Wraith) and Zumbado (Johnson) — seem to know a lot more about the incident than everyone else. Soon, Naomi realizes that the mysterious event is just the beginning of a thrilling journey that will change her life and challenge her to question everything she knew to be true.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Naomi averages a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 802,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Naomi stacks up against other CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 12, 2022, Naomi has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Naomi for season two? The network has done very well with DC superhero shows in the past and a few of them have ended in the past couple of years, leaving room for new ones. While Naomi may not be a blockbuster hit, I’d be surprised if it weren’t renewed for year two. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Naomi cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that the Naomi TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series, instead?