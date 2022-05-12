Naomi: Cancelled; No Season Two for CW Superhero Series

Naomi McDuffie’s adventure won’t continue into the 2022-23 television season. The Naomi TV show has been cancelled after a single season on The CW network. The final two episodes aired last night.

A superhero drama series, the Naomi TV show was developed by Ava DuVernay. It stars Kaci Walfall, Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Cranston Johnson, Alexander Wraith, Daniel Puig, Aidan Gemme, Will Meyers, and Camila Moreno. The story follows the journey of a smart, confident, and comic book–loving teenager named Naomi McDuffie (Walfall). She pursues her hidden destiny after a supernatural event shakes her hometown of Port Oswego to the core. While Naomi’s doting parents (Watson and Makkar) are concerned about their daughter’s strange new fainting spells, the teen’s closest friends — Annabelle (Jones), Nathan (Puig), Lourdes (Moreno), Anthony (Meyers), and Jacob (Gemme) — join Naomi to help uncover who or what is behind the unexpected event. A bit of sleuthing leads Naomi and her friends to discover that the owners of two local businesses — Dee (Wraith) and Zumbado (Johnson) — seem to know a lot more about the incident than everyone else. Soon, Naomi realizes that the mysterious event is just the beginning of a thrilling journey that will change her life and challenge her to question everything she knew to be true.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the first season of Naomi averaged a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 522,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, which includes a week of delayed viewing, the season currently averages a 0.20 demo and 981,000 viewers.

The CW is currently owned by CBS Entertainment Group (part of Paramount Global) and Warner Bros. Entertainment (part of Warner Bros. Discovery). Most of The CW’s programming comes from these two companies and network ratings are only a part of how they profit from the shows. In the past, The CW has been renewing most of its shows each year but, the network is currently up for sale. Because a sale will change how The CW operates, the network has significantly pared down its renewals this time around and has opted to cancel several series that likely would have been renewed in the past.

