Legacies: Cancelled by The CW; No Season Five for Last Vampire Diaries Franchise Series

It’s the end of an era. The Legacies series has been cancelled and won’t have a fourth season. The series finale is expected to air on June 16th. That will close the book on The Vampire Diaries and The Originals universe on The CW after 13 years.

A supernatural drama, the Legacies TV show stars Danielle Rose Russell, Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Quincy Fouse, Aria Shahghasemi, Chris Lee, Leo Howard, Ben Levin, and Matthew Davis. This show is set in the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted in Mystic Falls, a haven for supernatural beings to learn to control their impulses and abilities. The ongoing story follows a new generation of supernatural students (like vampires, witches, and werewolves) as they learn what it means to be special in a society that wouldn’t understand their gifts. They include Hope Mikaelson (Russell), Lizzie Saltzman (Boyd), Josie Saltzman (Bryant), MG (Fouse), Kaleb (Lee), and Landon Kirby (Shahghasemi). Josie and Lizzie’s father is Alaric Saltzman (Davis), the human headmaster of the school.

Airing on Thursday nights, the fourth season of Legacies averages a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 361,000 viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 36% in the demo and down by 34% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, which includes a week of delayed viewing, the season currently averages a 0.20 demo and 757,000 viewers.

The CW is currently owned by CBS Entertainment Group (part of Paramount Global) and Warner Bros. Entertainment (part of Warner Bros. Discovery). Most of The CW’s programming comes from these two companies and network ratings are only a part of how they profit from the shows. In the past, The CW has been renewing most of its shows each year but, the network is currently up for sale. Because a sale will change how The CW operates, the network has significantly pared down its renewals this time around and has opted to cancel several series that likely would have been renewed otherwise.

Today, The CW also dropped 4400, Charmed, Dynasty, In the Dark, Naomi, and Roswell, New Mexico. The network previously cancelled Batwoman and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

