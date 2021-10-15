Legacies: Season Five? Has the CW Supernatural Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s ahead for the Super Squad and their school? Has the Legacies TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Legacies, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, the Legacies TV show stars Danielle Rose Russell, Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Quincy Fouse, Aria Shahghasemi, Chris Lee, Leo Howard, Ben Levin, and Matthew Davis. This show is set in the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted in Mystic Falls, a haven for supernatural beings to learn to control their impulses and abilities. The ongoing story follows a new generation of supernatural students (like vampires, witches, and werewolves) as they learn what it means to be special in a society that wouldn’t understand their gifts. They include Hope Mikaelson (Russell), Lizzie Saltzman (Boyd), Josie Saltzman (Bryant), MG (Fouse), Kaleb (Lee), and Landon Kirby (Shahghasemi). Josie and Lizzie’s father is Alaric Saltzman (Davis), the human headmaster of the school.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Legacies averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 326,000 viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 50% in the demo and down by 40% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Legacies stacks up against other CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 16, 2021, Legacies has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Legacies for season five? This show has been a good performer for the network in the past and The CW has been renewing most of their shows year after year. This series fits well with the rest of the network’s programming so I think it has a very good chance of being renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Legacies cancellation or renewal news.



