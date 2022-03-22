Superman & Lois: Season Three; CW Superhero Series Gets Early 2022-23 Renewal

The CW is sticking with the Man of Steel and his family. Superman & Lois has been renewed for a third season on the smallest broadcast network.

A superhero series, the Superman & Lois TV show stars Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Adam Rayner. Dylan Walsh, and Emmanuelle Chriqui. In the story, Superman aka Clark Kent (Hoechlin) and his award-winning journalist wife, Lois Lane (Tulloch), have gotten married and are now working parents, raising two teen boys. In addition to the usual trials and tribulations of being parents, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with their sons, Jonathan (Elsass) and Jordan (Garfin), who could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Clark’s hometown of Smallville to handle some Kent family business, the family is reacquainted with Lana Lang (Chriqui), Clark’s first love, her Fire Chief husband, Kyle Cushing (Valdez), and their rebellious daughter, Sarah (Navarrette). There’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Walsh), looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, the Kents’ lives are upended when both a mysterious stranger (Parks) and impassioned self-made mogul Morgan Edge (Rayner) enter their lives.

The second season of Superman & Lois averages a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 904,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season one, that’s down by 13% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s the highest-rated show on the network in the demo.

Today, The CW also announced 2022-23 renewals for All American (season three), The Flash (season nine), Kung Fu (season three), Nancy Drew (season four), Riverdale (season seven), and Walker (season three). They join previously renewed shows Masters of Illusion (season 12), Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season nine), and World’s Funniest Animals (season three).

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond,” said Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO, The CW Network. “These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint.”

The fates of other current shows like 4400, All American: Homecoming, Batwoman, Charmed, Dynasty, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Legacies, Legends of the Hidden Temple, Naomi, Two Sentence Horror Stories, and Whose Line Is It Anyway? are still up in the air.

