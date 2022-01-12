Superman & Lois: Season Two Ratings



Last year, Superman & Lois was one of The CW’s highest-rated new shows. How will the Man of Steel and his family’s show fare this time around? Will the series hit the dreaded sophomore season slump or, will ratings grow stronger? Will Superman & Lois be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A superhero series, the Superman & Lois TV show stars Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Adam Rayner. Dylan Walsh, and Emmanuelle Chriqui. In the story, Superman aka Clark Kent (Hoechlin) and his award-winning journalist wife, Lois Lane (Tulloch), have gotten married and are now working parents, raising two teen boys. In addition to the usual trials and tribulations of being parents, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with their sons, Jonathan (Elsass) and Jordan (Garfin), who could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Clark’s hometown of Smallville to handle some Kent family business, the family is reacquainted with Lana Lang (Chriqui), Clark’s first love, her Fire Chief husband, Kyle Cushing (Valdez), and their rebellious daughter, Sarah (Navarrette). There’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Walsh), looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, the Kents’ lives are upended when both a mysterious stranger (Parks) and impassioned self-made mogul Morgan Edge (Rayner) enter their lives.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Superman & Lois on The CW averaged a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 990,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are typically renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Superman & Lois TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?