Superman & Lois: Season Two; Ian Bohen (Teen Wolf) Joins CW Series

There’s a Teen Wolf mini-reunion coming in season two of Superman & Lois. Ian Bohen is joining the CW series in a recurring role. Bohen appeared on MTV’s Teen Wolf for several seasons alongside Superman & Lois star Tyler Hoechlin.

Deadline revealed the following about Bohen’s role on The CW series:

“Bohen will play Lt. Mitch Anderson, the metaphorical ‘new sheriff in town’ at the DOD. His worldview divides into two types – those you serve and those who serve you. He doesn’t like that Superman exists outside that paradigm and tries to bring the Man of Steel under his authority officially.”

Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Adam Rayner, Dylan Walsh, and Emmanuelle Chriqui also star in Superman & Lois.

A premiere date for season two of the superhero series will be set at a later time.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Bohen reunited with Hoechlin on Superman & Lois?