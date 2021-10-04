Network: Starz

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 26, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Russell Hornsby, Da’Vinchi, Michole Briana White, Eric Kofi Abrefa, Ajiona Alexus, Myles Truitt, Demetrius Flenory Jr., and Steve Harris.

TV show description:

A crime drama series, the BMF TV show was created by Randy Huggins and was inspired by the true story of two brothers. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) are from the inner-city streets of southwest Detroit. In the late 1980s, they fostered the most prominent drug trafficking organization in the United States, known as “Black Mafia Family.”

The story explores the brothers’ lives, their family dynamics, and their relationship with the community in a manner that highlights their upbringing in a traditional family unit. Their parents, Charles (Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory (White), as well as their spiritual advisor, Pastor Swift (Dogg), push the brothers to pursue formal educations.

The tension between Meech and Terry’s blood family and the criminal family they form to eradicate themselves from poverty creates inner conflict as the brothers pursue the ever-elusive American Dream.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the BMF TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?