Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: February 23, 2021 — present

Series status: Ongoing

Performers include: Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Adam Rayner, Dylan Walsh, and Emmanuelle Chriqui.

TV show description:

A superhero series based on DC Comics characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the Superman & Lois TV series revolves around the Man of Steel, his wife, and their two sons when they leave the big city for small-town life.

After years of facing maniacal supervillains, monsters, and alien invaders, the world’s most famous superhero, Superman aka Clark Kent (Hoechlin), and his award-winning journalist wife, Lois Lane (Tulloch), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges — dealing with all of the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents.

The show picks up after Clark and Lois have built successful careers working in Metropolis at The Daily Planet newspaper. They’ve gotten married and are now working parents, raising two teen boys. In addition to the usual trials and tribulations of being parents, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Elsass) and Jordan (Garfin) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

Returning to Clark’s hometown of Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Chriqui), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband, Kyle Cushing (Valdez).

The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Navarrette). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Walsh), looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice.

Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Parks) and an impassioned self-made mogul, Morgan Edge (Rayner), enter their lives.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Superman & Lois TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?